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13-Year Old Christian Prophecy from 2008 Becoming Reality in 2021 (Given to Prophet John Leary by JESUS)
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1503 views • September 10, 2021
Prophecy given by Our Lord Jesus Christ to Prophet John Leary on September 9, 2008 (exactly 13 years ago).
For more information on End Times matters and daily Christian prophecies, visit the blog: Mary Refuge Of Souls, https://maryrefugeofsouls.com
For more information on End Times matters and daily Christian prophecies, visit the blog: Mary Refuge Of Souls, https://maryrefugeofsouls.com
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