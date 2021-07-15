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Breath Mints
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140 views • July 15, 2021
There is no continuing rest outside
of the truth of Gods Word.
The Sovereignty of God is the greatest
hindrance to the lost, for it shows to them
that they are not in charge.
The response to the love that is offered to
us all, saved or lost, is left entirely up to us.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
of the truth of Gods Word.
The Sovereignty of God is the greatest
hindrance to the lost, for it shows to them
that they are not in charge.
The response to the love that is offered to
us all, saved or lost, is left entirely up to us.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
Keywords
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