Living Exponentially: Pastor Ralph Rebandt, RNC Committee Chair Candidate

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Pastor Ralph Rebandt talks about why he feels driven to run for RNC Chair Candidate. He also shares his views on politics and as a Pastor, having strong faith based values is the key to success.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.