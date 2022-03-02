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Stranger Than Fiction Pfizer Document Exposes Truth
In Search Of Truth
In Search Of Truth
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476 views • March 02, 2022
Ten pages of adverse events.

"Deleting part of people's chromosomes"

"Progressive damage to the brain."

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