Satan promotes emotional Christianity

2Thess lesson #83; Looking into 1Corinthians chapter 13 into 14 we see that many spiritual gifts were temporary until the completed canon of scripture. Satan tries to tickle the emotions and lead Believers astray with false doctrine and miraculous signs and wonders, it is all demonic counterfeits.
