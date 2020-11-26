BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

** Qantas Airline CEO Alan Joyce Gets Pie Faced in Perth ** - For Decision on Mandatory Vaccine Flight Requirement
Metatron's Cube
Metatron's Cube
1140 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
832 views • November 26, 2020
Comments:
• BEST THING EVER!!! That’s what you get when you make people have a toxic vaccine to travel
• The police only protect the rich and powerful. They ignore violent assaults and robberies against poor people but send a whole platoon for a pie.
• Should happen again after "Proclaiming" customers "can Only fly when you can prove your RNA has been modified"
• THIS SHOULD SPREAD!!! Thousands of pies needed!!!
• Glad to see this happen. Thats what happens when you play God and dictator. I will not be forced a vaccine to fly.
• Qantas playing with our right to medical choice, is utterly unacceptable.
• This is great. He needs a new pie in the face for announcing that you'll need a vaccine to fly on their planes.
• AWESOME !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Who is that courageous gentleman?
• GIVE THAT MAN A CIGARRRRR
• Boycott them let them go bust.
Keywords
current eventsscienceboycottmedicalhumortyrannymandatory vaccinespiejoycequantas ceo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

Douglas Harrington
Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Zoey Sky
Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Study of 57,793 Adults in 24 Countries Links Varied Social Activity to Better Cognitive Scores

Coco Somers
Rosewood essential oil: A fragrant path to holistic wellness

Rosewood essential oil: A fragrant path to holistic wellness

Laura Harris
ACC Statement Urges Doctors to Prescribe Exercise for Heart Health

ACC Statement Urges Doctors to Prescribe Exercise for Heart Health

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy