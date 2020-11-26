Qantas Airline CEO Alan Joyce Gets Pie Faced in Perth ** - For Decision on Mandatory Vaccine Flight Requirement

Comments:

• BEST THING EVER!!! That’s what you get when you make people have a toxic vaccine to travel

• The police only protect the rich and powerful. They ignore violent assaults and robberies against poor people but send a whole platoon for a pie.

• Should happen again after "Proclaiming" customers "can Only fly when you can prove your RNA has been modified"

• THIS SHOULD SPREAD!!! Thousands of pies needed!!!

• Glad to see this happen. Thats what happens when you play God and dictator. I will not be forced a vaccine to fly.

• Qantas playing with our right to medical choice, is utterly unacceptable.

• This is great. He needs a new pie in the face for announcing that you'll need a vaccine to fly on their planes.

• AWESOME !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Who is that courageous gentleman?

• GIVE THAT MAN A CIGARRRRR

• Boycott them let them go bust.