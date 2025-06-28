© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is MAHA Pushing the WEF’s Wearable Agenda? w/ Dr. Ealy
1015 views • 2 days ago
In this explosive episode, Dr. Henry Ealy returns to expose the deeper agenda behind America's growing wearable health tech movement. While MAHA—Make America Healthy Again—presents itself as a patriotic wellness initiative, its alignment with global trends raises serious questions. Are wearables just the next phase in the World Economic Forum's push for a surveillance-driven "Internet of Bodies"? We trace the connections between Big Pharma, the military-industrial complex, and Silicon Valley's role in digitizing our biology—one device at a time. From implants to biometric passports, what's really driving this shift—and who's benefiting?
Dr. Ealy's book: https://drhenele.com/the-book-of-questions/
Dr. Ealy's institute: https://www.energetichealthinstitute.org
