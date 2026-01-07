Donald no Magical World (1994, Game Gear)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald no Magical World is a platformer developed by SIMS and Treasure, and published by Sega. It was only released in Japan and some other Asian countries.
The game is an ad game for McDonald's. One day, Grimace finds a strange box with "Do not open" written on it. Curious, the Ham-Burglar opens it. The box contains a map, and out of the map comes a wizard calle "Mr. Joke" who kidnaps Birdie, Grimace and the Ham-Burgler into his magical world. Fortunately, he dropped his magic wand, which Ronald McDonald finds and can use to go after him to the magical world to rescue his friends.