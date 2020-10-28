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Watch Censored WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE Speak Out Against World Lockdown
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93 views • October 28, 2020
The 2nd Hearing of the World Doctors Alliance hosted by Heiko Schöning in Berlin, Germany on 10th October 2020.
Speakers in order of appearance are:
DR. HEIKO SCHÖNING Managing Director at MedCooling GmbH MONICA HELLEBERG Chairman of People's Court and Core Member of New Earth from Sweden DAVID KURTEN From London Assembly & Mayoral Candidate 2021 MARTIN BYRN Human Rights Advocate from Ireland MADS PALSVIG Founder of JFK21 & Former Investment Banker from Denmark.
Original Link https://youtu.be/DeyTuz-NXOU
Filmed in 4K by Oracle Films https://oraclefilms.com
Speakers in order of appearance are:
DR. HEIKO SCHÖNING Managing Director at MedCooling GmbH MONICA HELLEBERG Chairman of People's Court and Core Member of New Earth from Sweden DAVID KURTEN From London Assembly & Mayoral Candidate 2021 MARTIN BYRN Human Rights Advocate from Ireland MADS PALSVIG Founder of JFK21 & Former Investment Banker from Denmark.
Original Link https://youtu.be/DeyTuz-NXOU
Filmed in 4K by Oracle Films https://oraclefilms.com
Keywords
censorshipcensorednew world orderdepopulationtyrannyeugenicsmedical tyrannyworld governmentrockefeller foundationfake pandemicplandemiccovid-1984censored by youtubeworld doctors alliancebig tech racketeeringgates foundation event 201rockefeller operation lockstepcriminal lockdowndeath to tyrantslockdown fraud
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