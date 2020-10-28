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Watch Censored WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE Speak Out Against World Lockdown
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93 views • October 28, 2020
The 2nd Hearing of the World Doctors Alliance hosted by Heiko Schöning in Berlin, Germany on 10th October 2020.

Speakers in order of appearance are:
DR. HEIKO SCHÖNING Managing Director at MedCooling GmbH MONICA HELLEBERG Chairman of People's Court and Core Member of New Earth from Sweden DAVID KURTEN From London Assembly & Mayoral Candidate 2021 MARTIN BYRN Human Rights Advocate from Ireland MADS PALSVIG Founder of JFK21 & Former Investment Banker from Denmark.

Original Link https://youtu.be/DeyTuz-NXOU
Filmed in 4K by Oracle Films https://oraclefilms.com
Keywords
censorshipcensorednew world orderdepopulationtyrannyeugenicsmedical tyrannyworld governmentrockefeller foundationfake pandemicplandemiccovid-1984censored by youtubeworld doctors alliancebig tech racketeeringgates foundation event 201rockefeller operation lockstepcriminal lockdowndeath to tyrantslockdown fraud
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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