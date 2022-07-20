7.20.22: PAYBACK is coming! WE keep winning! GOP/PENCE join forces to STOP US! PRAY!

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All over the world, people are rising up and protesting against governments who seek to control them rather than serve them. But in many cases, the media are failing to report this and in https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/27342





Merriam-Webster also changed the definition of the word girl https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/27696





BREAKING: Explosion at Hoover Dam. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/27676





REPORTER: When prices go up it’s got nothing to do with the President, but when some decline, you want him to get all the credit https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/27655





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🔺Ron DeSantis: "How come it's wrong to produce our own oil and gas here, but you can go to Saudi Arabia and fist-bump to try to get it from Saudi?" https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/27601





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