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Joe Dirt Biden - Four Years Older
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41 views • October 08, 2020
Joe Biden has been raising eyebrows again with remarks he made to a group of "beautiful young ladies" during a campaign stop in Miami. While paying a visit on Monday to the Little Haiti Cultural Center, Biden closed his remarks by quipping to the crowd, "the good news is, for me, I'm here. The bad news for you is I'm coming back." He then spotted a gathering of young girls to the side. "And I want to see these beautiful young ladies- I want to see them dancing when they're four years older too," Biden pointed, sparking laughs from attendees.
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#bidengirls #bidenfouryearsolder #pedobiden #bidenpedo #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #bidendenial #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro
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