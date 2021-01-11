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MORE BREAKING NEWS – Sworn Affidavit Delivered to Joint Session of Congress 1/6/21; But Ignored: Proof: How the 2020 Presidential Election was Stolen - Maria Zack Interviewed by ACWT – 1.6.21
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180 views • January 11, 2021
Maria Zack is interviews on "American Can We Talk". She describes what she delivered to the White House and the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021 which contains irrefutable proof of the voter theft that transpired during the 2020 Presidential Election, who was involved and how the theft was accomplished.
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Vimeo Video location: https://vimeo.com/498150242
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Can We Talk UTube Channel location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=QBGiHZfOheI
ITALIAN JOB & America’s Elections
Follow Debbie Georgatos!
WEBSITE: http://americacanwetalk.org
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AmericaCanWe ...
America Can We Talk is a show with a mission — to speak up for the extraordinary and unique greatness of America. I talk about the top issues of the day facing America, often with insightful guests, always from the perspective of furthering that mission, and with the goal to inspire listeners to celebrate and embrace the liberty on which America was founded.
Article about the Vatican Massive Blackout:
https://welovetrump.com/2021/01/09/massive-blackout-in-vatican-following-release-of-affidavit-revealing-italian-interference-in-us-election/
More articles on Voter Theft and the Vatican:
1. https://nationsinaction.org/2021/01/press-release-voter-fraud/
2. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yNnkTEuiDkrqnLa-rHEQKcBBIziNIlAn/view
----------------------------
Vimeo Video location: https://vimeo.com/498150242
---------------------------
Can We Talk UTube Channel location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=QBGiHZfOheI
ITALIAN JOB & America’s Elections
Follow Debbie Georgatos!
WEBSITE: http://americacanwetalk.org
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AmericaCanWe ...
America Can We Talk is a show with a mission — to speak up for the extraordinary and unique greatness of America. I talk about the top issues of the day facing America, often with insightful guests, always from the perspective of furthering that mission, and with the goal to inspire listeners to celebrate and embrace the liberty on which America was founded.
Article about the Vatican Massive Blackout:
https://welovetrump.com/2021/01/09/massive-blackout-in-vatican-following-release-of-affidavit-revealing-italian-interference-in-us-election/
More articles on Voter Theft and the Vatican:
1. https://nationsinaction.org/2021/01/press-release-voter-fraud/
2. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yNnkTEuiDkrqnLa-rHEQKcBBIziNIlAn/view
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