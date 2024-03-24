Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Ben Carson's 10 Jaw-Dropping Wisdom Points on Saving America and Preserving Our Families
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
686 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
155 views
Published 16 hours ago

Dr. Ben Carson is a bestselling author, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate,the former director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins, and the Founder and Chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute. He is also the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the land, and he holds more than 70 honorary doctorate degrees. Dr. Carson and his wife, Candy Carson, co-founded the Carson Scholars Fund, which recognizes young people of all backgrounds for exceptional academic and humanitarian accomplishments that is currently operating in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Dr. and Mrs. Carson reside in Florida where they are the proud parents of three sons and three daughters-in-law, and blessed grandparents of eight grandchildren.



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL FULL INTERVIEWS -

https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/media/ms/+g6yhgjx



Dr. Ben Carson

BOOK: https://a.co/d/aUiNh7L

WEBSITE: www.americancornerstone.org

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realbencarson

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/realbencarson

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/RealBenCarson



-------------------------------------------



𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - http


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: bf19b18b09ebdf9f



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket