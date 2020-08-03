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Bill Gates Repeatedly Met With Jeffrey Epstein
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106 views • August 03, 2020
MSNBC & NYT: Bill Gates Repeatedly Met With Jeffrey Epstein.... "Numerous meetings"
A report is shedding light on a surprising relationship between the late Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates. New York Times columnist James Stewart joins Stephanie Ruhle with reporting on their meetings and to discuss his book, “Deep State: Trump, the FBI, and the Rule of Law.” Aired on 10/15/19.
A report is shedding light on a surprising relationship between the late Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates. New York Times columnist James Stewart joins Stephanie Ruhle with reporting on their meetings and to discuss his book, “Deep State: Trump, the FBI, and the Rule of Law.” Aired on 10/15/19.
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