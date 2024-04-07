Create New Account
No Rona for me
Churches support murder, lies, and theft from Israel.. Direct energy weapons used against Americans. People have been saying for years the U.S. will collapse. However, only now is this nation ready to collapse and it will be far more violent and painful than you can imagine!

biblegodtruth

