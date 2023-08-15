Create New Account
WHY WOMEN CANNOT AND SHOULD NOT WORK MOST JOBS MEN DO OR WITH MEN IN GENERAL.
Published 19 hours ago

So many feminist nut jobs out there want to tell all of us that women can do any job that a man can do and sometimes even better. In this video, there is a prime example of a job that women cannot do 1/20th as well as men and should not do.


For all you ladies out there who think it's a good idea to listen to a feminist, trust me when I say this it truly isn't.


www.FreedomReport.ca


feminismmenwomenequal opportunityjob equality

