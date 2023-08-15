WHY WOMEN CANNOT AND SHOULD NOT WORK MOST JOBS MEN DO OR WITH MEN IN GENERAL.

So many feminist nut jobs out there want to tell all of us that women can do any job that a man can do and sometimes even better. In this video, there is a prime example of a job that women cannot do 1/20th as well as men and should not do.
For all you ladies out there who think it's a good idea to listen to a feminist, trust me when I say this it truly isn't.
www.FreedomReport.ca
#summer #girl #woman #life #womensupportingwomen #love #men #sexy #instagram #model #women #girls #womenempowerment #photography
#girlpower #intersectionalfeminism #sexism #selflove #womensupportingwomen #femaleempowerment #feminista #woman #equality #female #genderequality #equalrights #feminismo #memes #love #humanrights #metoo #prochoice #art #empowerment #feministart #womensrights #feminism ##lgbtq #blm #lgbt #womenempowerment #blacklivesmatter #feminist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.