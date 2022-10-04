Why Does Trump Keep Going -- and His Insight Into Jan 6th & the FBI Raid

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Joe Pags with former president Donald Trump gets you answers to questions you have. From Mar-a-Lago to 2020 to 2022 to why Michigan is so important to him as we saw this past weekend. Must see interview -- spread it far and wide.
www.donaldjtrump.com