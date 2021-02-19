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FULL SHOW: Warning To America: ’Green Energy’ To Blame For Texas Power Outages!
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290 views • February 19, 2021
Alex Jones hosts the 1st hour of “The War Room” with Owen Shroyer taking calls and breaking down what's happening to the Texas power grid. We also hear from nurses more reports of negative COVID vaccine side effects. For example, they're now telling women who get the vaccine could have a false positive breast cancer screening. Owen goes deeper into why the Texas power and water shutdown will impact us all. And why is Bill Gates constantly in the news involved in so many sketchy things?
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