Eclipse Part 4: It's About to Get Biblical! Get Ready to Rumble!

Join Amanda as she dives into details surrounding the April 8th eclipse and next year’s blood moon during Purim as well as how it all ties in to scripture. She also covers how President Trump's trial is set to take place during Passover and how that connects to these celestial happenings. Tune in March 19 at 5:15pm ET!

