My after-midnight arrival back home, WEARY, ILL, EXHAUSTED, GRATEFUL: Feb. 2024 Balingup visit MVI_8661

Back at The Homestead at Balingup for another 10 days, to be with JK to help her through her medical challenges, be with her on her birthday, socialise, catch up with my sisters in Busselton, and work on many things around and in The Homestead.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.