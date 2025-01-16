Ukrainian-Belarusian border: huge boulders & barbed wire runs through the forest.

Video from the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The road across the border is littered with huge boulders.

Barbed wire runs through the forest.

Adding:

💥🇺🇦 In response to ATACMS strikes and an attempt to disrupt gas supplies through the "Turkish Stream," the Russian Armed Forces targeted gas and energy infrastructure in Ukraine, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

They successfully hit the ground infrastructure of Ukraine's largest underground gas storage facility in Stryi, Lvov region.