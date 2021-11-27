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The Nomadic Rebellion ~ Australian Phone Call To The Northern Territory Administrator Regarding War Crimes
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321 views • November 27, 2021
This is not my video, I do not own the intellectual property of this video. The Nomadic Rebellion saved this gem to highlight the ADF's involvement and the possible genocide of Indigenous populations in the Northern Territory. Please spread this video to raise awareness.
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News Australia Today
"We Want Our Country Back"
YOUTUBE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0O3...
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4PEt...
ODYSEE (Livestreams)
https://odysee.com/@NEWSAUSTRALIA:8
[email protected]
#newsaustralia #latestnewsaustralia #australiannews #australianews
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