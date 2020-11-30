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mRNA Shot is Human 2.0 Operating System
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715 views • November 30, 2020
Dr. Carrie Madej, explains the 3 major components of the Moderna vaccine, and its frightening implications for humanity. You definitely want to be aware of the information that she shares with us about this experimental vaccine which is coming at us right now at "warp speed," and from a company that has never successfully produced any sort of vaccine or medication in its short and unlikely history. She says the RNA Shot is a Human 2.0 Operating System that's being forced onto humanity by Trans-humanists.
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