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W e know whats going on!
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27 views • June 18, 2020
something strange a neighbor has in the windows some kind of light beaming red and white very sharp something ain't right! was feeling very anxious while uploading this video the anxiety and tension went away and look now the lights are Off! explains my mental flaws these last days ain't gonna sleep tonight but this is not good can't call the police you know why? they'll tell me those people celebrate new year at summer solstice They Are Satanists! in the streets where we live look out! Pray Trust in YAH and don't be defenseless!
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