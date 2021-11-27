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The Church Of Philadelphia - Love AS Brethren - Love Thy Neighbor As Thyself
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42 views • November 27, 2021
Please, take the time to consider all that is within the YT channel Lift Up A Banner and within the pages of the Lift Up A Banner website - https://liftupabanner.com
Be A Good Soldier Of Christ - Today's Website Post -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/11/27/be-a-good-soldier-of-christ/
Also consider the six free Christian eBooks - The Bible Revealed which begins with who we are, leads up to abstinence, and finishes with walking as Jesus walked -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/09/18/6-christian-books-revealed/
Watch the playlists, including the most recent one - Perfecting The Saints - Through Love Serve One Another -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUDMwv6_IbQ&;list=PLWnUWBlfyzchw4bo90kXT7TfIXMIixsbt&ab_channel=LiftUpABanner
Be A Good Soldier Of Christ - Today's Website Post -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/11/27/be-a-good-soldier-of-christ/
Also consider the six free Christian eBooks - The Bible Revealed which begins with who we are, leads up to abstinence, and finishes with walking as Jesus walked -
https://liftupabanner.com/2021/09/18/6-christian-books-revealed/
Watch the playlists, including the most recent one - Perfecting The Saints - Through Love Serve One Another -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mUDMwv6_IbQ&;list=PLWnUWBlfyzchw4bo90kXT7TfIXMIixsbt&ab_channel=LiftUpABanner
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