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The People of Solomon Islands Burned down their Parliament Building After the Gov't Sided with China
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622 views • November 28, 2021
If this doesn't get their Governments attention . . . then I don't know what will . . .
Description from VIDMAX
The good people of the Solomon Islands decided the best way to voice their opposition to the nations government siding with the communist government of China was to burn down their parliament building.
The Solomon Islands congress recently decided to side with the communist nation of China over the democratic nation of Taiwan. For years China has been buying politicians ar
Description from VIDMAX
The good people of the Solomon Islands decided the best way to voice their opposition to the nations government siding with the communist government of China was to burn down their parliament building.
The Solomon Islands congress recently decided to side with the communist nation of China over the democratic nation of Taiwan. For years China has been buying politicians ar
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