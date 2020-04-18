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Alex Jones Issues Emergency Message to President Trump! Open America Now! - FULL SHOW 4/17/20
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436 views • April 18, 2020
It’s now official: Communist China is directing Big Tech censorship of the American people, Congress & the Pentagon – God help us. Twitter is banning Americans like Owen Shroyer and others for promoting their First Amendment rights of peaceful assembly. Is Trump going to do something about this, or will he allow Chinese censorship to take over social media, whose platforms were key to his 2016 victory? Tune in now!
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