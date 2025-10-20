Learning to Forgive an Abusive Mother After Years of Pain and Trauma - Phylis Mantelli

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Phylis Mantelli was raised in a violent and abusive home with a mother who didn’t know how to show love or kindness. With so much trauma and pain in her past, Phylis felt lost for many years and dealt with her hurtful past in unhealthy ways - but God wasn’t finished with her story! Today, Phylis is an author and speaker, and she recounts her story of surviving her mother’s abusive behavior as a child and later, as an adult, breaking through the pain of that abuse and trauma to become a daughter who forgave her mom and recognized that God loved them both. She talks about the “body, mind, and spirit” connection in spiritual and mental health, and details the 16-year journey that led her to not only forgive her mother but also love her.
TAKEAWAYS
Phylis’s mother was abusive, but the seeds of trauma that led to that behavior were planted generations before
Phylis was a highly sensitive child, but her sensitivity was degraded by her mother
Phylis says she always felt God’s presence, even as a child
Phylis’s book, Unmothered: Life with a Mom Who Couldn’t Love Me, offers more details about forgiveness especially in difficult situations
