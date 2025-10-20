BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Learning to Forgive an Abusive Mother After Years of Pain and Trauma - Phylis Mantelli
2 views • 1 day ago

Phylis Mantelli was raised in a violent and abusive home with a mother who didn’t know how to show love or kindness. With so much trauma and pain in her past, Phylis felt lost for many years and dealt with her hurtful past in unhealthy ways - but God wasn’t finished with her story! Today, Phylis is an author and speaker, and she recounts her story of surviving her mother’s abusive behavior as a child and later, as an adult, breaking through the pain of that abuse and trauma to become a daughter who forgave her mom and recognized that God loved them both. She talks about the “body, mind, and spirit” connection in spiritual and mental health, and details the 16-year journey that led her to not only forgive her mother but also love her.



TAKEAWAYS


Phylis’s mother was abusive, but the seeds of trauma that led to that behavior were planted generations before


Phylis was a highly sensitive child, but her sensitivity was degraded by her mother


Phylis says she always felt God’s presence, even as a child


Phylis’s book, Unmothered: Life with a Mom Who Couldn’t Love Me, offers more details about forgiveness especially in difficult situations



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3JLSFUj

Unmothered book: https://amzn.to/4opZVo4

Coaching: https://bit.ly/46FV77N


🔗 CONNECT WITH PHYLIS MANTELLI

Website: https://www.phylismantelli.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/phylismantelliauthorpage

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/phylismantelli/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/4qaH81p

Podcast: https://bit.ly/48yaAIu


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

RogersHood (use code TINA for 10% off): https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #phylismantelli #forgiveness #love #faith #peace #god #healing #jesus #hope #grace #life #believe #spirituality #pray #wisdom #trust #selflove #happiness #meditation #compassion #prayer #forgive #gratitude #bible #truth #spiritual #mercy #motivation #jesuschrist #christian #mentalhealth #religion #thankful #selfcare #calm #inspiration #christ #faithful #kindness #church #family #christianity #strength #gospel #freedom #repent #repentance


Keywords
forgivenesshealingemotionalviolentpaintraumaabusivenarcissistictina griffincounter culture mom showphylis mantellinarcissist mental health
