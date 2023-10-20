Biden Oval Office Address: Israel and Ukraine War Funding

President Biden is addressing the nation from the Oval Office tonight starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, to once again affirm the United States' solidarity with Israel and Ukraine. Biden will ask Congress for $100 billion in supplemental funding, which will include billions in wartime aid for each country.
The will be only the second time Biden has addressed the nation, from Oval Office. It follows a trip to Israel, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Biden White House Oval Office address to the nation: 8pm ET.
Maverick News LIVE.
Please support our journalism by donating at:
https://www.maverickdonations.com
or
https://www.freedomreporters.com
Visit Maverick News:
https://www.mavericknews.ca
or
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
Please subscribe to our Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/Maverick
#biden, #ovaloffice, #politics, #ukraine, #israel, #hamas,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.