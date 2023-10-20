Create New Account
Biden Oval Office Address: Israel and Ukraine War Funding
President Biden is addressing the nation from the Oval Office tonight starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, to once again affirm the United States' solidarity with Israel and Ukraine. Biden will ask Congress for $100 billion in supplemental funding, which will include billions in wartime aid for each country.

The will be only the second time Biden has addressed the nation, from Oval Office. It follows a trip to Israel, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Biden White House Oval Office address to the nation: 8pm ET.

Maverick News LIVE.

