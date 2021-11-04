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Patriot Purge - Full 3 Part Series by Tucker Carlson on the January 6th So-Called "Insurrection"
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243 views • November 04, 2021
The full 3-part series by Tucker Carlson re: the January 6th Washington Capital "Insurrection". Preceding the episodes is a media melt-down collage of the Democrat biased media on what they think of this series which you may find interesting.
Then, watch the series and form your own opinion. Some interesting questions are raised and facts offered that no one in the political class nor media cares to acknowledge or touch upon. I wonder why?
For a more comprehensive description of the context and events read this summary article by Roger Kimball, editor and publisher of The New Criterion, put out by Hillsdale College entitled "The January 6 Insurrection Hoax" here: https://bit.ly/2ZVa3za
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Then, watch the series and form your own opinion. Some interesting questions are raised and facts offered that no one in the political class nor media cares to acknowledge or touch upon. I wonder why?
For a more comprehensive description of the context and events read this summary article by Roger Kimball, editor and publisher of The New Criterion, put out by Hillsdale College entitled "The January 6 Insurrection Hoax" here: https://bit.ly/2ZVa3za
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
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