NEW YEAR, SAME BRAINWASHING | 1-2-2026

Show #2570





Show Notes:





Communion verses:

John 1:6-17 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201%3A6-17&version=KJV





Matthew 26:26-29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew%2026%3A26-29&version=KJV

It Keeps Getting Worse links:





Silver is hovering at $73

https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/commodities/





Shanghai Ran Out of Silver: The 2026 Supply Shock Just Turned Real!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGYnjE6S6x0





If You Own Silver, WATCH THIS: The "Confiscation Order" of 1933 vs. 2026?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6kHMxLk4Rw









Brainwashing: https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/2005679910422216819

Obama - undermining America: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1186728716991286

Somali scan: https://www.somaliscan.com/

Maine fraud: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1126057126272295

Investigate J6: https://investigatej6.org/





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop