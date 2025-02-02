CLOSER THAN WE THINK!!! Too MANY SIGNS to IGNORE

How close are we to big end time events beginning to happen? What if I told you they already have been but we haven't recognized them because our doctoral beliefs have been off.? That is exactly what has been happening. Most including myself have gotten much wrong. That is why we are all at each other's throats and can't agree on nothing because we all have had errors in our belief systems. And it doesn't matter who it is we are all with error. He comes back as a thief. Which means unexpected. Which means the thief does not announce he's coming at 12:45 a.m. in the morning. The thief shows unexpectedly. This is why we are further along than we thought because it is already been us a thief and we haven't recognized the events that's been going on has already been progress in action.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

I recommend you go to the warning website of Larry McGuire for more intensive study which is more than needed in these dangerous last days

Larrygmeguiar2.com