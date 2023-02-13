US Warns Americans: Leave Russia Immediately, Romanian Senator Slams Globalists for Mass Genocide - PlanDemic, Hemorrhagic Fever in Guinea, WHO: Prep for H5N1 PlanDemic, US Crime Wave Explodes: 02.13

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected]. $TerralCroft on Cash App

--

U.S. Says Americans "SHOULD LEAVE RUSSIA IMMEDIATELY"

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/u-s-says-americans-should-leave-russia-immediately

--

MUST WATCH: Romanian Senator Slams Globalists for Mass Genocide Using “Alleged Pandemic” and Covid Death Jabs — Claims Turkey’s Earthquake is a Man-Made Attack (VIDEO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/must-watch-romanian-senator-slams-globalists-mass-genocide-using-alleged-pandemic-covid-death-jabs-claims-turkeys-earthquake-man-made-attack-video/

--

Equatorial Guinea quarantines 200 after unknown hemorrhagic fever deaths

https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/cameroon-restricts-movement-along-equatorial-guinea-border-after-several-2023-02-10

--

WHO Says, ‘We Must Prepare’ For H5N1 Bird Flu Pandemic. Wants To Update Pandemic Treaty to Forcibly Vaccinate Countries at Their Own Will

https://winepressnews.com/2023/02/10/who-says-we-must-prepare-for-h5n1-bird-flu-pandemic-wants-to-update-pandemic-treaty-to-forcibly-vaccinate-countries-at-their-own-will/

--

US Reliance On Chinese Strategic Resources Set Stage For War Disaster

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5895

--

American Cities Become 'War Zones' As Crime Explodes Across Nation

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5894

--

Study warns of rise in US suicides

https://www.rt.com/news/571320-sucide-rise-us-cdc/

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494





Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 15 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03





More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]