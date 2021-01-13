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Messages from God - Keep Praying for your President
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201 views • January 13, 2021
Tuesday, January 12, 2021:
Jesus said: “My people, keep praying for your President that he does the right thing about the fraudulent election. When you speak the truth and go against the narrative of the evil deep state, you will be viciously attacked with all of their lies. Even now you are seeing the venom and ruthless criticism coming from the left as the social media is being shut down to keep conservatives from voicing their opinion against the cheating of the Democrats with the elections. The large companies are trying to take away your freedom of speech that you have by your Bill of Rights. This is a vendetta by the deep state to stop Trump from doing anything that could send the left people to jail for their treasonous cheating in the elections. There will be more evidence of the cheating that will come out. The left is even trying to take away the jobs of those people who support Trump. These Democrats are like the evil demons I had to put out in the Gospel today.”
johnleary.com
Jesus said: “My people, keep praying for your President that he does the right thing about the fraudulent election. When you speak the truth and go against the narrative of the evil deep state, you will be viciously attacked with all of their lies. Even now you are seeing the venom and ruthless criticism coming from the left as the social media is being shut down to keep conservatives from voicing their opinion against the cheating of the Democrats with the elections. The large companies are trying to take away your freedom of speech that you have by your Bill of Rights. This is a vendetta by the deep state to stop Trump from doing anything that could send the left people to jail for their treasonous cheating in the elections. There will be more evidence of the cheating that will come out. The left is even trying to take away the jobs of those people who support Trump. These Democrats are like the evil demons I had to put out in the Gospel today.”
johnleary.com
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