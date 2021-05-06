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Antifa Insanity in Action in Portland -- and Who Gets Arrested??
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190 views • May 06, 2021
Watch as Antifa insanity reigns supreme in Portland, As they threaten an advance on a guy with a baseball bat, Threatening him with a knife, and then Portland police show up on the scene and arrest the guy who is retreating.
I guess it's easier to arrest him, because the charges might stick, so you'll feel like you're doing your job, because if you had arrested anTifa, Multnomah county DA, Mike Schmidt, would've just released them without any charges.
#Antifa #portland #police
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I guess it's easier to arrest him, because the charges might stick, so you'll feel like you're doing your job, because if you had arrested anTifa, Multnomah county DA, Mike Schmidt, would've just released them without any charges.
#Antifa #portland #police
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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