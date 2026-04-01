The Greatest April Fools’ Joke in Human History: No Fuel, Empty Shelves, and the $300 Barrel

Happy April Fools’ Day! While the NPCs are busy making TikToks in front of empty shelves and fuel pumps, the greatest energy demolition in human history is hitting the accelerator. Trump still believes he should get a Peace Prize in the form of the "Strait of Trump" while the actual military is facing the most poorly planned slaughter in history. It’s not just Trump Derangement Syndrome anymore; it’s a full-blown orchestrated collapse of the global energy grid.





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Intro vid: https://x.com/DD_Geopolitics/status/2038434393853939778?s=20





Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain:

https://x.com/MmisterNobody/status/2036479654417276949?s=20





Trump Will Leave Iran In 2 - 3 Weeks:

https://x.com/disclosetv/status/2039101172942782643?s=20





Straight of Trump:

https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/2037656239434334641?s=20





Large # of US Marines Killed:

https://x.com/RT_com/status/2037729666849714265?s=20





2026 vs 2019:

https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/2037953244211896373?s=20





Pharma factory:

https://x.com/silvertrade/status/2038661556263604333?s=20





Trump On Nobel Prize:

https://x.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/2038399107409031668?s=20





English Grocer On Rising Food Prices:

https://x.com/BrushNew/status/2038743529141535000?s=20





German nuclear power:

https://x.com/ekwufinance/status/2038657706819543122?s=20





Water In The Petrol In Australia:

https://x.com/KatyKray73/status/2038895080401224061?s=20





Dubai Storm Intense Lightning:

https://x.com/ritesh8989/status/2037995106717028589?s=20





Flooding On The Tarmac in Dubai:

https://x.com/TwilightDewy/status/2037469307442286785?s=20





Philippines Gas Crisis:

https://x.com/aprajitanefes/status/2037110722585567718?s=20



