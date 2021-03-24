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Confusion reigns over Democrat's planned border crisis | Chris Salcedo
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As Democrats break the law at the border - RINOs remains silent, Chris Salcedo examines the Left's planned border crisis, Mayorkis tries to hide the truth and more - via Newsmax TV's 'The Chris Salcedo Show'
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