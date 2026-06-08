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3yrs ago 2023 qnfee Fake Vintage History Photos & Historical LIES Race To The South Pole Robert Scott Antarctica Expedition
QNFeeQNFee @QNFee
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PfLUn5mYJmo&t
Wicked History : Race To The South Pole
https://rarehistoricalphotos.com/terra-nova-expedition-south-pole-pictures/
Rare photographs of Robert Scott's ill-fated expedition to the South Pole, 1910-1913