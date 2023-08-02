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The WHO -- A PRIVATE CORPORATION -- Planning to Remove All Human Rights & Sovereignty. But they depend on your GULLIBLE consent & collaboration! ARE YOU DUMB ENOUGH TO LET THEM???
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
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149 views • August 02, 2023

ANOTHER PRIVATE GLOBALIST CORPORATION, The United Nations (UN) “health” agency, the World Health Organization CORPORATION (WHO), is planning to strip the public of all human rights and overrule the sovereignty of individual nations, a leading expert has warned.

Board-certified internist and biological warfare epidemiologist Dr. Meryl Nass issued a disturbing warning that the Pandemic Treaty being pushed by the WHO is going to take over the jurisdiction of everything in the world.

The Pandemic Treaty will award the WHO with sweeping global powers that override the authority of elected governments.

President Joe Biden is planning to sign the treaty without congressional approval along with most other WHO member state leaders.

Biden also urged the WHO to prepare the treaty last year, supporting the move from its inception.

During the International COVID Summit of the European Parliament held in Brussels, Belgium in May, Nass said that the health authorities will use the treaty to impose the idea that climate change, animals, plants, water systems, and ecosystems are all central to health.

According to Nass, the Pandemic Treaty will remove human rights protections currently embedded in the International Health Regulations (IHR), enforce censorship and digital passports, get rid of freedom of speech, require governments to push a single “official” narrative and dictate which drugs should be prescribed in every country.

“We’re undergoing a soft coup,” she alerted.

She also pointed out how the organization is moving to create a whole new set of laws and ignore the existing human rights laws under the pretext of pandemic preparedness and the biosecurity agenda.

Nass divulged how it is working on binding states so there are no longer recommendations, providing a liability shield – for vaccine manufacturers and public health officials – getting rid of intellectual property rights, and moving supplies from one country to another.

The doctor from Maine added that WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus would be able to declare pandemics at the mere threat of a public health emergency of international concern.

Keywords
globalistnwonew world orderwhoslaverytyrannyeucorporationplandemicdr meryl nassgreat resettedros adhanom ghebreyesuspandemic treaty
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