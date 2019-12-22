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The Lie We Live
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14 views • December 22, 2019
opinions vary...you spend your life amassing things, collections and stuff or wealth, only to die and have it all auctioned off to the highest bidder or donated for rectification or prestige, but ultimately, it is all collected by someone else and the whole process begins anew with a different cast of characters
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