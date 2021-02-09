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Massive increase of deaths in care homes after Cov-2 experimental vaccine roll-out in UK
Big Gee's Blog Channel
Big Gee's Blog Channel
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91 views • February 09, 2021
This is an excerpt from the UK Column News broadcast of Monday the 8th of February 2021.

It is to compliment the previous video reproduced by BGB of a discussion with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny (Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - gives Advice On Cov-19 Gene Altering Inoculations), where she highlighted the nightmare scenario of this very problem with the premature rolling out of an untested gene altering vaccine which is in reality a massive experiment on humanity, with a vaccine that is neither safe or effective.

The eugenics programme and the culling of the earth's population down to 500 million jumps to mind, as outlined in the UN's Agenda 21/ 2030 document.

The UK government propaganda slogan was "don't kill granny". It seems the most efficient way to do that is to get her inoculated with this Frankenstein's Monster concoction pumped into her body when she hasn't been given enough truthful information for her, or you to be able to make a fully informed decision on her behalf.
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vaccinecovid-19deaths-following-inoculation
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