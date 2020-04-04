Tammy Copley's Breast Cancer Survivor Story | 6 Years Breast Cancer-Free

Tammy Copley was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2014. Unlike most people, she wasn't scared at all. You might ask Tammy why she didn't fear cancer, and she would tell you it's because of her strong relationship with God. She knew she was in good hands and that there was a grander life lesson to be learned.



Tammy knew that this would be a journey and that she would not simply nor quickly reach her destination. However, she was ready and ambitious to learn everything that she needed to help her heal. All with a little help from The Truth About Cancer.



Years ago, before Google and social media platforms began censoring our life-saving information, Tammy was able to find us with a simple Google search for "the truth about cancer." She found our key series, "A Global Quest," and her research continued to unfold thereafter.



Keep watching to the very end to hear her personal story of God stepping in and guiding her in the most unlikely way. Tammy also mentions a few core changes she made and continues to uphold to this day to remain cancer-free.