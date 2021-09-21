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ARIZONA! 👀 🔥 GP BREAKING: Audio of Supervisor Steve Chucri Caught on Tape! 🔥 ARIZONA! 👀
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444 views • September 21, 2021
🔥 GP BREAKING: Audio of Supervisor Steve Chucri Caught on Tape! 🔥
Timing is everything. The Arizona audit report will be made public this Friday.
On March 22nd, 2021, Steve Robinson and Shelby Busch met with Steve Chucri to push for Maricopa County’s cooperation with a full forensic audit by the Arizona Senate.
Chucri seemed to agree with the majority of voters who were calling for an audit.
Audio Transcript Highlights:
Chucri: ...I’m committed to people, I wanted to take out Adrian Fontes too and we did, I’m proud of that. That Guy’s a scumbag. And so why would we stop?
Chucri: ...You know what I think it was, in hindsight. Gates got scared because he barely won. And Jack got scared because he only won by 200 votes, and then there was an (old) audit and a recount, which was pretty bullshit, by the way...
If anyone is going to do the right thing, it will be Steve Chucri.
🔗 GP Article
(https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/exclusive-maricopa-county-supervisor-steve-chucri-caught-leaked-recording-maricopa-county-voting-machine-company-audit-recount-pretty-bullsht-way-audio/)👀 ALL EYES ON ARIZONA! 👀
Timing is everything. The Arizona audit report will be made public this Friday.
On March 22nd, 2021, Steve Robinson and Shelby Busch met with Steve Chucri to push for Maricopa County’s cooperation with a full forensic audit by the Arizona Senate.
Chucri seemed to agree with the majority of voters who were calling for an audit.
Audio Transcript Highlights:
Chucri: ...I’m committed to people, I wanted to take out Adrian Fontes too and we did, I’m proud of that. That Guy’s a scumbag. And so why would we stop?
Chucri: ...You know what I think it was, in hindsight. Gates got scared because he barely won. And Jack got scared because he only won by 200 votes, and then there was an (old) audit and a recount, which was pretty bullshit, by the way...
If anyone is going to do the right thing, it will be Steve Chucri.
🔗 GP Article
(https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/exclusive-maricopa-county-supervisor-steve-chucri-caught-leaked-recording-maricopa-county-voting-machine-company-audit-recount-pretty-bullsht-way-audio/)👀 ALL EYES ON ARIZONA! 👀
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