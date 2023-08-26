Create New Account
What You Need To Know About THE 528 hertz frequency
WOODWARDTV
Published 17 hours ago

Among the spectrum of frequencies that exist, there have been identified those that can aid in improving the health of our Mind and Body. One such frequency is 528… it is sound… Some call it the Love frequency, the miracle tone.

