© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Biden defends decision on Russian pipeline | John Bachman Now
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • July 18, 2021
WHITE HOUSE: President Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a press conference marking her final visit to the US as the German leader, Biden stands firm on his decision regarding the Russian pipeline and more - via 'John Bachman Now' on Newsmax.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.