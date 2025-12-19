SYSTEM STRAIN OR SUPER FLU?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The UK’s “super flu” headlines are fueling renewed demands for COVID-style restrictions, despite government flu data that tells a very different story. The bar for declaring a flu “epidemic” has been quietly halved, even as the NHS faces severe staffing shortages and a looming doctors’ strike—raising the question of whether institutional strain, not viral severity, is behind the panic.