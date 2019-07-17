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Top Democrats OK With Radical Left Wing Terrorism
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7 views • July 17, 2019
Those that represent the Democrat party refuse to disavow the terror attack on an Ice facility by a member of ANTIFA. Stewart Rhodes joins Owen to expose those in congress that hate America
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