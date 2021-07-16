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US warns of business risks in Xinjiang; Protesters: Beijing shouldn’t host Olympics
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20 views • July 16, 2021
Genocide in China tops the list of global atrocities. That’s based on a new U.S. human rights report. American companies related to China’s Xinjiang region may have cause for concern. The U.S. says if they want to avoid that risk, they have to exit supply chains, ventures, and investments connected to the region. Freedom in Hong Kong takes another hit. This time, the city plans to unseat district councilors — if they refuse to pledge allegiance to its Beijing-controlled government. The U.S. case against TikTok faces a turning point. The Biden administration moves to get appeals dismissed over the Chinese-owned video-sharing app. And one of China’s neighbors is growing more concerned about Taiwan. Japan’s annual defense report says tensions surrounding the island have reached “crisis” levels.
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