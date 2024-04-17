Apocalypse Watch E149: The Trump Trials; Unfair, Unethical, Biased

Apocalypse Watch regulars break down Trump's current legal tribulations. If they can do that to a former President, what chance do the rest of us have if they come after us? Discussion wanders through Gaza and Israel, Iran and Washington. Chicken catching, cow milking and high-speed commutes round out the topics.
