Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Apocalypse Watch E149: The Trump Trials; Unfair, Unethical, Biased
ApocalypseWatch
61 Subscribers
3 views
Published a day ago

Apocalypse Watch regulars break down Trump's current legal tribulations. If they can do that to a former President, what chance do the rest of us have if they come after us? Discussion wanders through Gaza and Israel, Iran and Washington. Chicken catching, cow milking and high-speed commutes round out the topics.

Keywords
trumpnewsapocalypsebiaschickentrial

