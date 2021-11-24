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Backbone: The Full Story Of One Man's Stand Against Mandates
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252 views • November 24, 2021
The army of Everyday Heroes is growing larger and stronger every day! Shot over four incredible days of ups and downs, you will watch the drama unfold and be left inspired. Part 1: Meet Kelly Hale. Part 2: Authorities Make Their Move. Part 3: The People Unite!
JAKK Tuesdays Fundrazr campaign: https://fundrazr.com/d1uoW5?ref=ab_5VFDLHdfRXl5VFDLHdfRXl
Druthers News and Info to follow the story: https://www.facebook.com/druthers.net/
#kingston #smallbusinesses #protest #kellyhale
REFERENCES:
More Polly videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
Polly on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/AmazingPolly
RELATED LINKS:
https://amazingpolly.net/
https://amazingpolly.net/medical-mafia.html
SOURCE : https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZYj24kdk9g5K/
JAKK Tuesdays Fundrazr campaign: https://fundrazr.com/d1uoW5?ref=ab_5VFDLHdfRXl5VFDLHdfRXl
Druthers News and Info to follow the story: https://www.facebook.com/druthers.net/
#kingston #smallbusinesses #protest #kellyhale
REFERENCES:
More Polly videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amazingpolly/
Polly on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/AmazingPolly
RELATED LINKS:
https://amazingpolly.net/
https://amazingpolly.net/medical-mafia.html
SOURCE : https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZYj24kdk9g5K/
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